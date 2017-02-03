Worried about Long Beach marijuana plan, she pushes for education: Rich Archbold
Long Beach City Councilwoman Suzie Price can't ignore the fact that she has spent 17 years of her life dealing with victims of alcohol and drug abuse. As a deputy district attorney in Orange County, she has aggressively prosecuted DUI cases, winning a Diligent Prosecutor Award from Mothers Against Drunk Driving.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.
Add your comments below
Long Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|7 hr
|Angel Gabriel
|20,808
|Braconne Ordnance Depot '56 to 58 (Oct '10)
|Fri
|JanJonesEllis
|16
|Jill Brooks AKA Jill Falkow
|Fri
|Concerned in Cali...
|1
|people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07)
|Jan 31
|Lori66441atyahood...
|3,567
|Why do so many Mexicans name their sons, Hector? (Oct '12)
|Jan 30
|Leonidas
|9
|Activist push City Council to declare Long Beac...
|Jan 29
|tomin cali
|14
|SkimmingWorld.com Real or Fake?
|Jan 28
|Pansom234
|6
Find what you want!
Search Long Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC