Wilson High students in Long Beach walk out of class today in support of immigrants

12 hrs ago

A large number of students attending Wilson High School in Long Beach walked out of class Thursday afternoon to protest the Trump Administration's immigration policies. “It was a student organized, peaceful protest that lasted from about 1:15 to 2 p.m. in the quad,” Principal Sandy Blazer confirmed in a telephone interview.

