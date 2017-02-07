West Hills man accused of molesting Claremont, Long Beach girls

CLAREMONT >> A two-year investigation has led to the arrest of a West Hills man suspected of sex crimes with a Claremont girl and a Long Beach girl, police announced Tuesday. Glen James Anderson, 33, was booked into Los Angeles County's Pitchess Detention Center North Facility in Castaic on Jan. 31 for suspicion of possession of child pornography and sex acts with a minor.

