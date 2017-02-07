West Hills man accused of molesting Claremont, Long Beach girls
CLAREMONT >> A two-year investigation has led to the arrest of a West Hills man suspected of sex crimes with a Claremont girl and a Long Beach girl, police announced Tuesday. Glen James Anderson, 33, was booked into Los Angeles County's Pitchess Detention Center North Facility in Castaic on Jan. 31 for suspicion of possession of child pornography and sex acts with a minor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.
Add your comments below
Long Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07)
|9 hr
|Dennis H Newsome
|3,569
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Mon
|Dan
|20,813
|Norwalk Rapist Is Sentenced After Conviction Wa... (May '14)
|Sun
|tellinitlikeitis
|5
|Braconne Ordnance Depot '56 to 58 (Oct '10)
|Feb 3
|JanJonesEllis
|16
|Jill Brooks AKA Jill Falkow
|Feb 3
|Concerned in Cali...
|1
|Why do so many Mexicans name their sons, Hector? (Oct '12)
|Jan 30
|Leonidas
|9
|Activist push City Council to declare Long Beac...
|Jan 29
|tomin cali
|14
Find what you want!
Search Long Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC