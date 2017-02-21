U-Haul is hiring 60 people in Long Beach; herea s how to apply
As part of an upswing in productivity at the U-Haul Paramount Manufacturing Plant, the company announced this week that it is seeking to hire 60 new employees for truck assembly positions in Long Beach. A mix of full-time and part-time work with flexible hours, the hourly pay rate ranges from $12.34 to $19.46, and requires no experience.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.
Add your comments below
Long Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Quake: CSULB buildings evacuated; local schools... (Jul '08)
|1 min
|Ronald
|7
|people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07)
|56 min
|R Washington
|3,584
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|17 hr
|democrat
|20,852
|3 stabbed in Norwalk bar, suspect flees
|Tue
|Sideshow
|1
|My Fit Foods closes East Long Beach store, leav...
|Tue
|Ronald
|1
|Powerful storm enters California and brings ris...
|Tue
|Now_What-
|5
|Get ready for the Goodyear air dock, a nine-sto...
|Feb 17
|Leo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Long Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC