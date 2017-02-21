U-Haul is hiring 60 people in Long Be...

U-Haul is hiring 60 people in Long Beach; herea s how to apply

Read more: Press-Telegram

As part of an upswing in productivity at the U-Haul Paramount Manufacturing Plant, the company announced this week that it is seeking to hire 60 new employees for truck assembly positions in Long Beach. A mix of full-time and part-time work with flexible hours, the hourly pay rate ranges from $12.34 to $19.46, and requires no experience.

