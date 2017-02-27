Two more arrested in deadly shooting ...

Two more arrested in deadly shooting of 16-year-old Long Beach boy

Police last week arrested two more people in connection with slaying of a Long Beach teenager who was gunned down last year in a gang-style attack, according to authorities, bringing the total number of alleged assailants to six. Officers arrested Alexus Nicole Gilmore, 20, and Vanity Giavonna Lebeau, 21, Friday for allegedly helping kill 16-year-old Geron Lacy who was steps from his home in North Long Beach when he was shot, police said.

