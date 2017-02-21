Tribute bands enact Beatles, Stones music and rivalry onstage
Rolling Stones tribute band Satisfaction will battle it out with Beatles tribute band Abbey Road at the Gaslamp on Feb. 26. The musical battle of the ages is coming to Long Beach as the Rolling Stones take on the Beatles to determine once and for all which is the greatest rock n' roll band of all time. Of course, it's not going to be the real bands on stage, but two tribute groups that aim to get about as close as you can get to the real thing.
