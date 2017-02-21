Traffic study delays approval of plan...

Traffic study delays approval of planning document for southeast Long Beach

A yearslong effort to revise the master planning document for southeast Long Beach will wait a couple more months before it is heard by the Planning Commission while traffic issues are reconsidered. After a second aborted attempt to get the SeaPort Marina Hotel redeveloped with several conditional use permits in 2014, the City Council ordered a review and update of the Southeast Area Development and Improvement Plan.

