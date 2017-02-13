The Elephant Theatre Company presents God's Waiting Room
The Elephant Theatre Company presents Robert Austin Rossi's heartfelt World Premiere drama God's Waiting Room where prejudices collide with the past and present in issues of sexuality, religion, intolerance and love. Renowned Los Angeles theatre Director, David Fofi directs this award-winning cast.
Long Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|guess what
|20,829
|Pilot academy at Banning High faces closure, in...
|8 hr
|Ronald
|2
|Dockworker lottery is a false dream,a says long...
|10 hr
|shygirl9393
|1
|Recycled wastewater to give Los Angeles County ... (Nov '15)
|13 hr
|Ronald
|9
|Long Beach backs LA county sales tax measure to...
|Feb 11
|Ronald
|1
|Proposal to Rename Excelsior Auditorium
|Feb 11
|Ronald
|3
|people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07)
|Feb 10
|Tony Lopez
|3,570
