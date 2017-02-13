The Elephant Theatre Company presents...

The Elephant Theatre Company presents God's Waiting Room

20 hrs ago

The Elephant Theatre Company presents Robert Austin Rossi's heartfelt World Premiere drama God's Waiting Room where prejudices collide with the past and present in issues of sexuality, religion, intolerance and love. Renowned Los Angeles theatre Director, David Fofi directs this award-winning cast.

Long Beach, CA

