The Brass Lamp book bar in downtown Long Beach to close; owner hopes to reopen elsewhere

The Brass Lamp, a downtown Long Beach “book bar” and the closest thing DTLB has to a general interest book store, will close at the end of the month. The Brass Lamp, a downtown Long Beach establishment serving patrons a quiet place to read and socialize while partaking in a cup of coffee or a more potent beverage, will soon depart from The Promenade in downtown Long Beach.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.