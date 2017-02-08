Tentative ruling by US judge deals bl...

Tentative ruling by US judge deals blow to Hun Manet case

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Pnompenh Post

Process server Paul Hayes pictured attempting to serve Hun Manet with a summons outside La Lune restaurant in Long Beach, California, last year. Photo supplied The US judge handling a jailed opposition member's "false imprisonment" case against Hun Manet this week issued tentative rulings indicating he would dismiss the suit against the premier's eldest son.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pnompenh Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Long Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 1 hr Sancho 20,815
News TOM HENNESSY: Time to let prisoner, a WWII POW,... (Sep '09) 8 hr Raceangel24 102
people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07) Tue Dennis H Newsome 3,569
News Norwalk Rapist Is Sentenced After Conviction Wa... (May '14) Feb 5 tellinitlikeitis 5
Braconne Ordnance Depot '56 to 58 (Oct '10) Feb 3 JanJonesEllis 16
Jill Brooks AKA Jill Falkow Feb 3 Concerned in Cali... 1
Why do so many Mexicans name their sons, Hector? (Oct '12) Jan 30 Leonidas 9
See all Long Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Long Beach Forum Now

Long Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Long Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Gunman
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Super Bowl
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iran
 

Long Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,586 • Total comments across all topics: 278,693,032

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC