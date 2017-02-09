Swap a 6.1L Crank Into a 5.7L Hemi Fo...

Swap a 6.1L Crank Into a 5.7L Hemi For 440 HP

Next Story Prev Story
2 min ago Read more: Hot Rod Magazine

Here's the recipe: buy a 5.7L Hemi from a crashed Ram truck, swap in a factory forged 6.1L crank from eBay, add a "drop-in" forged piston and rod combo from Wiseco, fix the heads, slap in a mellow cam for your EFI, and you have a 440hp, bulletproof, street Hemi for not a lot of cash. It's perfect for that Dart swap or late-model bottom-end upgrade, right? Later, you can port the heads and bomb the thing with nitrous because now you have forged internals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hot Rod Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Long Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 19 hr Buck Rohde 20,817
Make money online 21 hr Rick 2
News TOM HENNESSY: Time to let prisoner, a WWII POW,... (Sep '09) Wed Raceangel24 102
people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07) Feb 7 Dennis H Newsome 3,569
News Norwalk Rapist Is Sentenced After Conviction Wa... (May '14) Feb 5 tellinitlikeitis 5
Braconne Ordnance Depot '56 to 58 (Oct '10) Feb 3 JanJonesEllis 16
Jill Brooks AKA Jill Falkow Feb 3 Concerned in Cali... 1
See all Long Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Long Beach Forum Now

Long Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Long Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Tornado
 

Long Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,902 • Total comments across all topics: 278,726,624

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC