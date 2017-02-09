Swap a 6.1L Crank Into a 5.7L Hemi For 440 HP

Here's the recipe: buy a 5.7L Hemi from a crashed Ram truck, swap in a factory forged 6.1L crank from eBay, add a "drop-in" forged piston and rod combo from Wiseco, fix the heads, slap in a mellow cam for your EFI, and you have a 440hp, bulletproof, street Hemi for not a lot of cash. It's perfect for that Dart swap or late-model bottom-end upgrade, right? Later, you can port the heads and bomb the thing with nitrous because now you have forged internals.

