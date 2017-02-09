Swap a 6.1L Crank Into a 5.7L Hemi For 440 HP
Here's the recipe: buy a 5.7L Hemi from a crashed Ram truck, swap in a factory forged 6.1L crank from eBay, add a "drop-in" forged piston and rod combo from Wiseco, fix the heads, slap in a mellow cam for your EFI, and you have a 440hp, bulletproof, street Hemi for not a lot of cash. It's perfect for that Dart swap or late-model bottom-end upgrade, right? Later, you can port the heads and bomb the thing with nitrous because now you have forged internals.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hot Rod Magazine.
Add your comments below
Long Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|19 hr
|Buck Rohde
|20,817
|Make money online
|21 hr
|Rick
|2
|TOM HENNESSY: Time to let prisoner, a WWII POW,... (Sep '09)
|Wed
|Raceangel24
|102
|people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07)
|Feb 7
|Dennis H Newsome
|3,569
|Norwalk Rapist Is Sentenced After Conviction Wa... (May '14)
|Feb 5
|tellinitlikeitis
|5
|Braconne Ordnance Depot '56 to 58 (Oct '10)
|Feb 3
|JanJonesEllis
|16
|Jill Brooks AKA Jill Falkow
|Feb 3
|Concerned in Cali...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Long Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC