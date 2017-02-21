Spooks at sea: Inside Queen Mary ship labelled 'most haunted l...
A retired ocean liner built in the UK during the 1930s, the Queen Mary now permanently resides in Long Beach, California, after being retired from service almost 50 years ago. The vessel now acts as a tourist attraction for brave souls seeking a brush with the undead, as the souls of more than 50 people who died aboard the ship are said to linger across the ship's 12 decks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Star.
Add your comments below
Long Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Quake: CSULB buildings evacuated; local schools... (Jul '08)
|6 hr
|Ronald
|7
|people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07)
|7 hr
|R Washington
|3,584
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Wed
|democrat
|20,852
|3 stabbed in Norwalk bar, suspect flees
|Tue
|Sideshow
|1
|My Fit Foods closes East Long Beach store, leav...
|Tue
|Ronald
|1
|Powerful storm enters California and brings ris...
|Tue
|Now_What-
|5
|Get ready for the Goodyear air dock, a nine-sto...
|Feb 17
|Leo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Long Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC