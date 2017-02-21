Spooks at sea: Inside Queen Mary ship labelled 'most haunted l...

A retired ocean liner built in the UK during the 1930s, the Queen Mary now permanently resides in Long Beach, California, after being retired from service almost 50 years ago. The vessel now acts as a tourist attraction for brave souls seeking a brush with the undead, as the souls of more than 50 people who died aboard the ship are said to linger across the ship's 12 decks.

