South Korea court says expects to dec...

South Korea court says expects to declare Hanjin Shipping bankrupt on Feb. 17

A South Korean court said on Thursday it decided to end Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd's court receivership process and expects to declare bankruptcy on Feb 17 after a two-week period for appeals. A Hanjin Shipping Co ship is seen stranded outside the Port of Long Beach, California, September 8, 2016.

