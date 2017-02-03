Separate stabbings in Long Beach leave 2 injured; 1 arrested
Long Beach police reported two separate stabbings early Saturday, one involving a domestic dispute and the other involving two men at Rainbow Lagoon Park. The first stabbing was reported at 12:20 a.m. Saturday at a home in the 6700 block of Paramount Boulevard, said Long Beach police Lt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.
Comments
Add your comments below
Long Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|18 min
|TAAM
|20,811
|Norwalk Rapist Is Sentenced After Conviction Wa... (May '14)
|4 hr
|Phart Big
|4
|Braconne Ordnance Depot '56 to 58 (Oct '10)
|Fri
|JanJonesEllis
|16
|Jill Brooks AKA Jill Falkow
|Feb 3
|Concerned in Cali...
|1
|people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07)
|Jan 31
|Lori66441atyahood...
|3,567
|Why do so many Mexicans name their sons, Hector? (Oct '12)
|Jan 30
|Leonidas
|9
|Activist push City Council to declare Long Beac...
|Jan 29
|tomin cali
|14
Find what you want!
Search Long Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC