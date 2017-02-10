SBCC Loses in Four Sets at Long Beach

Long Beach got off to a fast start on Friday night and went on to beat SBCC 3-1 in a men's volleyball match at the Hall of Champions Gym. The scores were 25-21, 25-14, 21-25, 25-17.

