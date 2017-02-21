Robin Thicke's ex-wife accuses him of evidence tampering
This Jan. 26, 2014 file photo shows Robin Thicke, left, and Paula Patton at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. In a Feb. 21, 2017, court filing, Patton's attorneys accused Thicke of evidence tampering by altering a court order in an attempt to get the actress arrested for kidnapping in an ongoing custody dispute between the former couple.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Add your comments below
Long Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07)
|11 hr
|Bud Cosgrove
|3,585
|Quake: CSULB buildings evacuated; local schools... (Jul '08)
|18 hr
|Ronald
|7
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Wed
|democrat
|20,852
|3 stabbed in Norwalk bar, suspect flees
|Tue
|Sideshow
|1
|My Fit Foods closes East Long Beach store, leav...
|Feb 21
|Ronald
|1
|Powerful storm enters California and brings ris...
|Feb 21
|Now_What-
|5
|Get ready for the Goodyear air dock, a nine-sto...
|Feb 17
|Leo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Long Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC