Robber attacked woman inside her North Long Beach home, police say
Shortly before 6:20 a.m., the robber rang the doorbell of the home near Via Carmelitos and Atlantic Avenue, according to Long Beach police spokeswoman Marlene Arrona. Paramedics took the woman to the hospital, Arrona said.
