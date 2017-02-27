Rising cost of crude oil pushes gas prices above $3
An increase in oil prices and the upcoming implementation of California's proprietary summer blend has pushed gas above $3 a gallon across much of Southern California. In Orange County on Monday, a gallon of regular gas cost an average $3.05, up 22 cents in a month and 57 cents in a year.
