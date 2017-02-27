Rising cost of crude oil pushes gas p...

Rising cost of crude oil pushes gas prices above $3

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Press-Telegram

An increase in oil prices and the upcoming implementation of California's proprietary summer blend has pushed gas above $3 a gallon across much of Southern California. In Orange County on Monday, a gallon of regular gas cost an average $3.05, up 22 cents in a month and 57 cents in a year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Long Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 4 hr Harold Blockman 20,854
News 3 arrested over towing (Jun '08) 16 hr LCDADDY 153
SkimmingWorld.com Real or Fake? 20 hr Ben99 7
News 'Undocumented' but inspiring (Nov '12) 20 hr Pedro 40
News A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06) 21 hr Brown and proud 4,516
News Montebello to monitor intersections (Apr '08) Mon Lbm1 43
people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07) Sun PatEucom 3,587
See all Long Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Long Beach Forum Now

Long Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Long Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Space Station
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
 

Long Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,015 • Total comments across all topics: 279,211,329

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC