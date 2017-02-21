Possibly suicidal man is coaxed off walkway at Long Beach courthouse
Authorities coaxed a possibly suicidal man off a fifth-floor walkway at the Governor George Deukmejian Courthouse in Long Beach Friday morning. Police and firefighters responded to the courthouse after getting a call around 10:20 a.m. about a possible suicide attempt, Long Beach police spokeswoman Marlene Arrona said.
