Port officials weigh options to clean the air: Natural gas or electric?

Energy companies are fighting part of a proposed clean air plan for the ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles that would demand zero-tolerance for truck emissions by 2035. Proponents of natural gas and other fuels that are cleaner than diesel argued at a Long Beach Harbor Commission meeting Monday night they can accomplish near zero-emission using energy that is already available, getting the port closer to its goal quicker.

