One Love Cali Reggae Fest: Your guide to the must-see bands
The One Love Cali Reggae Fest not only started strong, it has grown up quickly since last year's debut. This year, the festival returns and it'll be even bigger as it expands to three days - Friday through Sunday - with a lineup that includes about 50 bands at its new home, the Queen Mary on Feb. 10-12.
