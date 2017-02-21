New study shows stark difference in c...

New study shows stark difference in child poverty among Long Beacha s regions

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Pasadena Star-News

A quarter of California's children under age 6 were living in poverty, more than 750,000, as the state emerged from the Great Recession, according to new data from nine local regions on income, demographics, cost of living, social safety programs and other factors. The Geography of Child Poverty in California, a report and interactive map compiled by the San Francisco-based Public Policy Institute of California, offers a trove of information on variations within counties, much of which had never previously been analyzed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pasadena Star-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Long Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 3 stabbed in Norwalk bar, suspect flees 1 hr Diego 3
people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07) 23 hr Bud Cosgrove 3,585
News Quake: CSULB buildings evacuated; local schools... (Jul '08) Thu Ronald 7
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Wed democrat 20,852
News My Fit Foods closes East Long Beach store, leav... Feb 21 Ronald 1
News Powerful storm enters California and brings ris... Feb 21 Now_What- 5
Get ready for the Goodyear air dock, a nine-sto... Feb 17 Leo 1
See all Long Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Long Beach Forum Now

Long Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Long Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Long Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,785 • Total comments across all topics: 279,117,394

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC