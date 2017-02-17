My Fit Foods closes East Long Beach store, leaving customers out hundreds in pre-paid meals
Muscle Maker Grill, a fast-casual brand that offers healthy meal plans, will accept My Fit Foods offers and coupons at face value at its location at the Jamboree Promenade Shopping Center in Irvine. A nationwide health food company closed abruptly last week, leaving Long Beach customers who had invested money for pre-packaged meals at the company's local store in the lurch.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.
Add your comments below
Long Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Get ready for the Goodyear air dock, a nine-sto...
|9 hr
|Leo
|1
|Jill Brooks AKA Jill Falkow
|12 hr
|Mimi
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|15 hr
|mexico
|20,836
|1350 club (Jul '11)
|19 hr
|CodeTaIker
|5
|people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07)
|Thu
|DrG
|3,573
|Pilot academy at Banning High faces closure, in...
|Feb 14
|Ronald
|2
|Dockworker lottery is a false dream,a says long...
|Feb 14
|shygirl9393
|1
Find what you want!
Search Long Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC