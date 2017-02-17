My Fit Foods closes East Long Beach s...

My Fit Foods closes East Long Beach store, leaving customers out hundreds in pre-paid meals

Muscle Maker Grill, a fast-casual brand that offers healthy meal plans, will accept My Fit Foods offers and coupons at face value at its location at the Jamboree Promenade Shopping Center in Irvine. A nationwide health food company closed abruptly last week, leaving Long Beach customers who had invested money for pre-packaged meals at the company's local store in the lurch.

