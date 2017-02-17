Musical icon Alejandro Escovedo promi...

Musical icon Alejandro Escovedo promises a loud night in Long Beach

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Press-Telegram

In his long trailblazing career, Alejandro Escovedo has been at the forefront of both the punk movement and alt-country music. And with a new album and a musical catalog going back four decades, the singer-songwriter is coming to The Federal Underground on Feb. 21 and he's promising only one thing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Long Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 7 hr Louise 20,839
News Powerful storm enters California and brings ris... 13 hr Ronald 2
Get ready for the Goodyear air dock, a nine-sto... Fri Leo 1
Jill Brooks AKA Jill Falkow Fri Mimi 2
1350 club (Jul '11) Fri CodeTaIker 5
people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07) Thu DrG 3,573
Norwalk CA I.C.E Raids. Happening now all month... Feb 16 Throw away 1
See all Long Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Long Beach Forum Now

Long Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Long Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Wall Street
  4. NASA
  5. Egypt
 

Long Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,329 • Total comments across all topics: 278,988,334

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC