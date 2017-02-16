Museum to display works of Chicano artist

With work that encompasses a more than 50-year career inspired by Los Angeles' cultural landscape, renowned Chicano artist Frank Romero is getting his very first museum retrospective exhibition in Long Beach. The Museum of Latin American Art opens “ Dreamland: A Frank Romero Retrospective ,” which opens today and runs through May 21. It also marks the first solo exhibition of a Chicano artist at the 628 Alamitos Ave. venue.

