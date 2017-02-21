Motorcycle safety crackdown coming Sunday in Long Beach
Extra Long Beach police officers will be on the streets this weekend trying to make the road safer for motorcyclists. On Sunday, the department will have extra patrols looking for traffic violations in areas frequented by motorcyclists and where motorcycle crashes have happened in the past, according to a news release from Long Beach police.
