Moreno Valley, Long Beach men suspected of burglarizing Fontana Farmer Boys

FONTANA >> Police arrested two men and continue to search for two others who eluded capture following a short car chase and reported burglary early Monday morning. Brannon Grider, 19, of Moreno Valley and Jordon McLendon, 18, of Long Beach were booked into West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga on suspicion of Burglary and conspiracy with gang enhancements, jail records show.

