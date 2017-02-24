Massage therapist charged with murder...

Massage therapist charged with murder after botched procedure

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: WTVR Richmond

Sandra Yaneth Perez-Gonzalez, who also goes by the name of Sandra Yaneth Slaughter, was charged with murder in the death of a 36-year-old woman who died after getting buttocks enhancements. Sandra Yaneth Perez-Gonzalez, who also goes by the name of Sandra Yaneth Slaughter, was charged with murder in the death of a 36-year-old woman who died after getting buttocks enhancements.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVR Richmond.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Long Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Undocumented' but inspiring (Nov '12) 11 min solongfarewell 36
people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07) Sun PatEucom 3,587
News 3 stabbed in Norwalk bar, suspect flees Feb 24 Diego 3
News Quake: CSULB buildings evacuated; local schools... (Jul '08) Feb 23 Ronald 7
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Feb 22 democrat 20,852
News My Fit Foods closes East Long Beach store, leav... Feb 21 Ronald 1
News Powerful storm enters California and brings ris... Feb 21 Now_What- 5
See all Long Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Long Beach Forum Now

Long Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Long Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Libya
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
 

Long Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,388 • Total comments across all topics: 279,185,577

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC