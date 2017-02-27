Man wounded in South Wrigley shooting Saturday morning
Officers responded to the call about gunfire in the 2300 block of Pacific Avenue around 12:45 a.m. Saturday, Long Beach police spokeswoman Marlene Arrona said. When police arrived, they found a man who'd been shot multiple times in the upper torso, according to Arrona.
