Man wounded in South Wrigley shooting Saturday morning

Officers responded to the call about gunfire in the 2300 block of Pacific Avenue around 12:45 a.m. Saturday, Long Beach police spokeswoman Marlene Arrona said. When police arrived, they found a man who'd been shot multiple times in the upper torso, according to Arrona.

