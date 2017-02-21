Long Beach woman sentenced to probation for concealing late husbanda s oil fortune
A Los Angeles County judge sentenced a Long Beach woman to three years' probation for helping her late husband hide his fortune from tax collectors, a press release said. The Los Angeles County District Attorney's office announced the sentence Tuesday.
