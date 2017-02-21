Long Beach will host New Orleans style funeral procession for Final Friday
For about 10 years The Promenade in Long Beach held an event called Final Fridays, it was a neighborhood happy hour kind of thing held on the last Friday of the month to get the community together. It's ending after 10 years on Friday Feb. 24, with a New Orleans Funeral.
