Long Beach will get peek at sun before rain returns
The return of gray skies and rainfall to Long Beach didn't stop workers from assembling in the city's shoreline area to prepare for another Grand Prix. Although forecasts of wet weather prompted race organizers to cancel a photo opportunity that had been planned to call attention to the start of track construction, the crews responsible for doing the heavy lifting didn't get a day off.
