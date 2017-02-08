Long Beach will get peek at sun befor...

Long Beach will get peek at sun before rain returns

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Press-Telegram

The return of gray skies and rainfall to Long Beach didn't stop workers from assembling in the city's shoreline area to prepare for another Grand Prix. Although forecasts of wet weather prompted race organizers to cancel a photo opportunity that had been planned to call attention to the start of track construction, the crews responsible for doing the heavy lifting didn't get a day off.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Long Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News TOM HENNESSY: Time to let prisoner, a WWII POW,... (Sep '09) 1 hr Raceangel24 102
people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07) Tue Dennis H Newsome 3,569
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Mon Dan 20,813
News Norwalk Rapist Is Sentenced After Conviction Wa... (May '14) Feb 5 tellinitlikeitis 5
Braconne Ordnance Depot '56 to 58 (Oct '10) Feb 3 JanJonesEllis 16
Jill Brooks AKA Jill Falkow Feb 3 Concerned in Cali... 1
Why do so many Mexicans name their sons, Hector? (Oct '12) Jan 30 Leonidas 9
See all Long Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Long Beach Forum Now

Long Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Long Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Tornado
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Long Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,187 • Total comments across all topics: 278,684,351

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC