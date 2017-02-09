Long Beach port cargo surges; Hanjin ...

Long Beach port cargo surges; Hanjin crisis finally fading?

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Breeze

In the first indication the Port of Long Beach could be recovering from the aftermath of the Hanjin Shipping bankruptcy, officials reported strong cargo volume in January after a months-long losing streak. Overall container volume was up 8.7 percent last month compared to the same time period a year earlier led by traffic at Pier T , where Hanjin called.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Long Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 3 hr see the light 20,818
people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07) 10 hr Tony Lopez 3,570
Make money online Thu Rick 2
News TOM HENNESSY: Time to let prisoner, a WWII POW,... (Sep '09) Wed Raceangel24 102
News Norwalk Rapist Is Sentenced After Conviction Wa... (May '14) Feb 5 tellinitlikeitis 5
Braconne Ordnance Depot '56 to 58 (Oct '10) Feb 3 JanJonesEllis 16
Jill Brooks AKA Jill Falkow Feb 3 Concerned in Cali... 1
See all Long Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Long Beach Forum Now

Long Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Long Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Pope Francis
 

Long Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,583 • Total comments across all topics: 278,743,326

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC