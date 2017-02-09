Long Beach port cargo surges; Hanjin crisis finally fading?
In the first indication the Port of Long Beach could be recovering from the aftermath of the Hanjin Shipping bankruptcy, officials reported strong cargo volume in January after a months-long losing streak. Overall container volume was up 8.7 percent last month compared to the same time period a year earlier led by traffic at Pier T , where Hanjin called.
