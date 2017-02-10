Long Beach police will keep body came...

Long Beach police will keep body camera footage private

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Press-Telegram

On Saturday, November 5, 2016, the Long Beach Police Department will roll out its body worn camera pilot program. Cameras will be issued to approximately 40 patrol officers and supervisors in the West Patrol Division.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Long Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 26 min Gino 20,824
News Long Beach backs LA county sales tax measure to... Sat Ronald 1
Proposal to Rename Excelsior Auditorium Sat Ronald 3
people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07) Feb 10 Tony Lopez 3,570
Make money online Feb 9 Rick 2
News TOM HENNESSY: Time to let prisoner, a WWII POW,... (Sep '09) Feb 8 Raceangel24 102
News Norwalk Rapist Is Sentenced After Conviction Wa... (May '14) Feb 5 tellinitlikeitis 5
See all Long Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Long Beach Forum Now

Long Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Long Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Super Bowl
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Earthquake
 

Long Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,450 • Total comments across all topics: 278,809,774

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC