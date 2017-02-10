Long Beach police interview a person ...

Long Beach police interview a person of interesta in robberies, sexual assault of elderly women

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Press-Telegram

Long Beach police are circulating this surveillance image of the man they believe is responsible for robbing four women near the Carmelitos senior housing complex. He sexually assaulted the last victim.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Long Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 7 hr see the light 20,818
people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07) 15 hr Tony Lopez 3,570
Make money online Thu Rick 2
News TOM HENNESSY: Time to let prisoner, a WWII POW,... (Sep '09) Wed Raceangel24 102
News Norwalk Rapist Is Sentenced After Conviction Wa... (May '14) Feb 5 tellinitlikeitis 5
Braconne Ordnance Depot '56 to 58 (Oct '10) Feb 3 JanJonesEllis 16
Jill Brooks AKA Jill Falkow Feb 3 Concerned in Cali... 1
See all Long Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Long Beach Forum Now

Long Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Long Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Hong Kong
 

Long Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,577 • Total comments across all topics: 278,750,046

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC