Long Beach Opera to Stage the Perfect American

On March 12 and 18, 2017, Long Beach Opera will present the long-awaited U.S. premiere of Philip Glass ' The Perfect American, a fictionalized account of Walt Disney 's final days. The opera, directed by Kevin Newbury and conducted by Andreas Mitisek, will be staged at the Terrace Theater, 300 East Ocean Boulevard, Long Beach, CA.

