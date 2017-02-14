Long Beach mother, 61, pleads guilty ...

Long Beach mother, 61, pleads guilty in ammunition smuggling case

Read more: Press-Telegram

A 61-year-old Long Beach woman pleaded guilty Monday to charges that she helped illegally send thousands of dollars worth of firearm parts and ammunition to the Philippines, according to federal prosecutors. Authorities indicted Mendoza and her son Mark Louie Mendoza, 31, in December 2015 for allegedly sending the munitions to their native country while claiming the items were household goods.

