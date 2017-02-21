Long Beach Looks to Add Craft Beer an...

Long Beach Looks to Add Craft Beer and Coffee to Revamped Waterfront

There's a lot to like about Long Beach these days, as the sister city to the south continues to grow with young new families and a load of great eating and drinking spots around town. Next up on the list of fine places to dine could in fact be the beachfront, with news of a total overhaul coming to several concessions stands right along the beach.

