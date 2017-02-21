Long Beach leaders urge residents to vote yes on Measure H sales tax

Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia speaking at a press conference on Tuesday encouraging citizens to vote yes on Measure H. Long Beach leaders are aggressively pushing local residents to vote in favor of Measure H, the countywide sales tax to pay for homeless services – in part because it won't cost customers here anything for at least six years. At an event Tuesday at Century Villages at Cabrillo, which provides homeless services in the city, Mayor Robert Garcia and others urged the city to support the measure on March 7. The Long Beach City Council voted earlier this month to endorse the measure.

