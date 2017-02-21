Long Beach humanitarian Gene Lentzner to mark 40th year on CCEJ board
Long-time humanitarian Gene Lentzner and his wife, Ann, have underwritten the CCEJ Under One Sky Interfaith and Intercultural Breakfast since its beginning in 1991. At this year's event on Thursday, Lentzner will mark his 40th year on the CCEJ board - and his 95th birthday.
