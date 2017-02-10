Long Beach can a rest easiera after arrest of suspect in robbery,...
Chief Robert Luna announces an arrest made in a series of robberies and assaults targeting elderly women during a press conference in Long Beach Friday. The suspect arrested was identified as 39-year-old Melvin Earl Farmer Jr. of Lynwood.
