Long Beach backs LA county sales tax measure to combat homelessness
Long Beach leaders on Tuesday voted to back a Los Angeles County sales tax measure expected to raise $3.5 billion over the next decade to help fund homeless programs across the county. Called Measure H, the proposed quarter-cent sales tax increase will be on the March 7 ballot for Los Angeles County voters.
