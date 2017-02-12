Long Beach backs LA county sales tax ...

Long Beach backs LA county sales tax measure to combat homelessness

Long Beach leaders on Tuesday voted to back a Los Angeles County sales tax measure expected to raise $3.5 billion over the next decade to help fund homeless programs across the county. Called Measure H, the proposed quarter-cent sales tax increase will be on the March 7 ballot for Los Angeles County voters.

