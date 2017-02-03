Long Beach apartment tenants form association to avoid possible eviction

A man walks past the 87 and 97 Lime Ave. where tenants have formed a group to protest what they say is a pending eviction due to the sale of their buildings in Long Beach Wednesday, January 11, 2017. Tenants living in a pair of side-by-side downtown Long Beach buildings say they have formed the neighborhood's first-ever tenants association as a preemptive move against any attempt to evict them as the area becomes a more expensive place to live.

