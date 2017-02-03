Long Beach apartment tenants form ass...

Long Beach apartment tenants form association to avoid possible eviction

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Press-Telegram

A man walks past the 87 and 97 Lime Ave. where tenants have formed a group to protest what they say is a pending eviction due to the sale of their buildings in Long Beach Wednesday, January 11, 2017. Tenants living in a pair of side-by-side downtown Long Beach buildings say they have formed the neighborhood's first-ever tenants association as a preemptive move against any attempt to evict them as the area becomes a more expensive place to live.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Long Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Norwalk Rapist Is Sentenced After Conviction Wa... (May '14) 10 hr tellinitlikeitis 5
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 12 hr TAAM 20,811
Braconne Ordnance Depot '56 to 58 (Oct '10) Fri JanJonesEllis 16
Jill Brooks AKA Jill Falkow Feb 3 Concerned in Cali... 1
people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07) Jan 31 Lori66441atyahood... 3,567
Why do so many Mexicans name their sons, Hector? (Oct '12) Jan 30 Leonidas 9
News Activist push City Council to declare Long Beac... Jan 29 tomin cali 14
See all Long Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Long Beach Forum Now

Long Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Long Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
 

Long Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,476 • Total comments across all topics: 278,602,976

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC