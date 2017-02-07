Judge tosses lawsuit against Long Bea...

Judge tosses lawsuit against Long Beach in 2013 collision that left motorcyclist paralyzed

A judge dismissed allegations that the city of Long Beach was partially responsible for an accident that caused serious injuries to a motorcyclist in 2013. Long Beach Superior Court Judge Michael Vicencia ruled Feb. 2 that there were no triable issues in plaintiff Karl Kuhn's claims against the city.

