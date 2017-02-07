Judge tosses lawsuit against Long Beach in 2013 collision that left motorcyclist paralyzed
A judge dismissed allegations that the city of Long Beach was partially responsible for an accident that caused serious injuries to a motorcyclist in 2013. Long Beach Superior Court Judge Michael Vicencia ruled Feb. 2 that there were no triable issues in plaintiff Karl Kuhn's claims against the city.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.
Add your comments below
Long Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07)
|9 hr
|Dennis H Newsome
|3,569
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Mon
|Dan
|20,813
|Norwalk Rapist Is Sentenced After Conviction Wa... (May '14)
|Sun
|tellinitlikeitis
|5
|Braconne Ordnance Depot '56 to 58 (Oct '10)
|Feb 3
|JanJonesEllis
|16
|Jill Brooks AKA Jill Falkow
|Feb 3
|Concerned in Cali...
|1
|Why do so many Mexicans name their sons, Hector? (Oct '12)
|Jan 30
|Leonidas
|9
|Activist push City Council to declare Long Beac...
|Jan 29
|tomin cali
|14
Find what you want!
Search Long Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC