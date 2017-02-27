Italian food fans can take a culinary...

Italian food fans can take a culinary trip to Italy at Vino & Cucina in Long Beach

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Press-Telegram

The address for Vino & Cucina Trattoria Italiana is on Carson Street. But really, it's on Norse Way, which feels more like the main street in a Middle American town than a shopping and dining destination north of Long Beach Airport, a feeling helped along by the presence of a retro eatery called Dale's Diner just across the street, an old school soda shop, with burgers on the menu, and rock 'n' roll in the air.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Long Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06) 1 hr actorvet 4,517
News 'Undocumented' but inspiring (Nov '12) 9 hr tutu 41
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 10 hr Jessica 20,858
News 3 arrested over towing (Jun '08) Mon LCDADDY 153
SkimmingWorld.com Real or Fake? Mon Ben99 7
News Montebello to monitor intersections (Apr '08) Mon Lbm1 43
people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07) Feb 26 PatEucom 3,587
See all Long Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Long Beach Forum Now

Long Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Long Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. NASA
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
 

Long Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,061 • Total comments across all topics: 279,229,527

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC