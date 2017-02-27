Italian food fans can take a culinary trip to Italy at Vino & Cucina in Long Beach

The address for Vino & Cucina Trattoria Italiana is on Carson Street. But really, it's on Norse Way, which feels more like the main street in a Middle American town than a shopping and dining destination north of Long Beach Airport, a feeling helped along by the presence of a retro eatery called Dale's Diner just across the street, an old school soda shop, with burgers on the menu, and rock 'n' roll in the air.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.