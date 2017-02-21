Italian and Argentinian tastes combine at P3 Artisan Pasta in Long Beach
It's estimated that more than half the population of Argentina is descended from Italian immigrants, which does much to explain why the two cuisines often overlap in a very tasty fashion. Glancing at the menu at P3 Artisan Pasta, which, thanks to the presence of Aji Peruvian next door, makes this block of Retro Row an enclave of South American cooking in the heart of the ethnic stew of Long Beach, you'll find a selection of very good empanadas at the top of the list, with the typical Argentine pizza, called a fugazetta, a short distance below.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.
Add your comments below
Long Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|democrat
|20,852
|3 stabbed in Norwalk bar, suspect flees
|20 hr
|Sideshow
|1
|people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07)
|Tue
|Wendy
|3,583
|My Fit Foods closes East Long Beach store, leav...
|Tue
|Ronald
|1
|Powerful storm enters California and brings ris...
|Tue
|Now_What-
|5
|Get ready for the Goodyear air dock, a nine-sto...
|Feb 17
|Leo
|1
|Jill Brooks AKA Jill Falkow
|Feb 17
|Mimi
|2
Find what you want!
Search Long Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC