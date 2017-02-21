Italian and Argentinian tastes combin...

Italian and Argentinian tastes combine at P3 Artisan Pasta in Long Beach

It's estimated that more than half the population of Argentina is descended from Italian immigrants, which does much to explain why the two cuisines often overlap in a very tasty fashion. Glancing at the menu at P3 Artisan Pasta, which, thanks to the presence of Aji Peruvian next door, makes this block of Retro Row an enclave of South American cooking in the heart of the ethnic stew of Long Beach, you'll find a selection of very good empanadas at the top of the list, with the typical Argentine pizza, called a fugazetta, a short distance below.

