Hanjin Shipping ends 40 years of sailing
A court in South Korea has declared the bankruptcy of Hanjin Shipping, after two weeks of appeals that ended Friday, bringing to a close 40 years of the company's history as a leading shipping line and leaving challenges for the industry. The demise of the company -- once the largest shipping company here and the world's seventh biggest -- began in 2008 in the midst of the financial crisis.
