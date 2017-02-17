Goodwill gesture: Man accidentally donates shirt with $8,000 in pocket
Even the best things. Even the most romantic things, the nicest things. Even the things that make wives fall in love with the big lugs in the first place.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Long Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|7 min
|mexico
|20,845
|people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07)
|1 hr
|Harry art
|3,574
|Powerful storm enters California and brings ris...
|18 hr
|Ronald
|2
|Get ready for the Goodyear air dock, a nine-sto...
|Fri
|Leo
|1
|Jill Brooks AKA Jill Falkow
|Fri
|Mimi
|2
|1350 club (Jul '11)
|Fri
|CodeTaIker
|5
|Norwalk CA I.C.E Raids. Happening now all month...
|Feb 16
|Throw away
|1
Find what you want!
Search Long Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC