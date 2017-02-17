Goodwill gesture: Man accidentally do...

Goodwill gesture: Man accidentally donates shirt with $8,000 in pocket

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Texarkana Gazette

Even the best things. Even the most romantic things, the nicest things. Even the things that make wives fall in love with the big lugs in the first place.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Long Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 7 min mexico 20,845
people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07) 1 hr Harry art 3,574
News Powerful storm enters California and brings ris... 18 hr Ronald 2
Get ready for the Goodyear air dock, a nine-sto... Fri Leo 1
Jill Brooks AKA Jill Falkow Fri Mimi 2
1350 club (Jul '11) Fri CodeTaIker 5
Norwalk CA I.C.E Raids. Happening now all month... Feb 16 Throw away 1
See all Long Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Long Beach Forum Now

Long Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Long Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iran
  5. NASA
 

Long Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,094 • Total comments across all topics: 278,992,875

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC