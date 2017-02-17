Formula D Teams Up with AutoCon

Formula D Teams Up with AutoCon

The Black Magic Formula DRIFT Pro Championship presented by BlackVue has just announced a partnership with AutoCon to produce the car shows held at both of the Southern California events for the 2017 season. "The car show element of our events is always a great addition for the fans," said Ryan Sage, Vice-President and co-founder of Formula DRIFT.

