Formula D Teams Up with AutoCon
The Black Magic Formula DRIFT Pro Championship presented by BlackVue has just announced a partnership with AutoCon to produce the car shows held at both of the Southern California events for the 2017 season. "The car show element of our events is always a great addition for the fans," said Ryan Sage, Vice-President and co-founder of Formula DRIFT.
