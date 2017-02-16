First open heart surgery in Long Beac...

First open heart surgery in Long Beach gave man 60 years a " and counting a " of new life

Michael Rivard, bottom right, spent his 72nd birthday surrounded by his family and telling his story for American Heart Month at Dignity Health – St. Mary Medical Center. Sixty years ago, Rivard was just a 12-year-old little boy with a congenital heart defect, which caused chest pain and shortness of breath and over time resulted in an enlarged heart.

Long Beach, CA

